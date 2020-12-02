-
-
Ogletree set for pro debut at Mayakoba Golf Classic
Looks back to letter he wrote to himself in third grade when he dreamed of being a pro golfer
-
-
December 02, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
-
Interviews
Andy Ogletree on staying true to himself before Mayakoba
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – Andy Ogletree doesn’t remember writing the note. But he’s quite happy he kept it.
As a third-grade student in Mississippi, Ogletree penned a note to himself regarding life and career aspirations. In the note – dated February 20, 2008 – he said he wanted to become a pro golfer because “they make a lot of money” and “they also get to travel a lot.”
This week, Ogletree gets his first chance to make money as a professional golfer. After finishing T34 at the Masters (gaining entry via the 2019 U.S. Amateur title), the Georgia Tech alum announced his decision to turn pro on November 19 – sharing his third-grade note via a Twitter post.
Ogletree will compete in this week’s Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN on a sponsor’s exemption, and he’ll aim to earn enough non-member FedExCup points this season to earn either TOUR Special Temporary Membership or a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
I’ve been looking forward to this moment my whole life. Happy to say that I am officially a professional golfer ✅ pic.twitter.com/cKfRvD4yOH— Andy Ogletree (@andy_ogletree) November 19, 2020
“One of my best friends growing up, his mom was my third-grade teacher. She was going through some old files and cleaning out some of her storage, and she came across a letter that I wrote in 2008,” said Ogletree in explaining the note’s origins. “She gave it to my mom. My mom’s also a schoolteacher at our local school, so she was like, ‘Hey, I think you might want to have this.’
“This was a couple of years ago … my mom framed it, put it in my room knowing that one day I would be a professional golfer, and she’s like, ‘This is going to be super cool.’ Super fortunate that she kept that letter, but it was definitely a cool way to announce turning professional.”
Ogletree graduated from Georgia Tech this past May with a degree in business administration, and now lives in Atlanta with TOUR member Vincent Whaley, a fellow Georgia Tech alum.
The 22-year-old gleans insight on TOUR life from Whaley and fellow Yellow Jacket alums like Stewart Cink, Chesson Hadley and Matt Kuchar, among many others.
“I feel comfortable asking any of them for tidbits or advice that I might want to know about,” Ogletree said.
Beginning this week, he strives to channel that advice as a touring pro. And his third-grade self is smiling.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.