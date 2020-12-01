-
2020 Official PGA TOUR Essential Guide to Golf now available
December 01, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Rory McIlroy won the 2016 and 2019 FedExCup. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
The latest edition of the Official PGA TOUR Essential Guide to Golf is now available.
The Essential Guide includes features, player profiles and tournament previews for the second half of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season. In addition, there are previews for the PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour season.
For more on the Essential Guide, click here.
