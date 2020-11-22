-
How to watch: Capital One's Champions for Change with Mickelson/Barkley vs. Curry/Manning
November 22, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
November 22, 2020
- Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning will be playing against each other on Nov. 17. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Turner Sports present Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change on Friday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. ET at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.
Legends Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning will be those competing. The event will raise funds for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), while raising awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity and equality in sports.
The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play with Mickelson teaming with Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, as they take on three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry – a near scratch golfer – and two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning, who played a key role in his team winning the last edition of Capital One’s The Match.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Live TV: Friday, Nov. 27, (TNT, 3 p.m. ET)
Bleacher Report: Exclusive live content
PGATOUR.COM: Scoring and hole-by-hole updates
