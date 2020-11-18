-
-
Hickok, Norlander WD from The RSM Classic due to positive COVID tests
-
November 18, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2020
- Kramer Hickok finished T8 at the Bermuda Championship. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
As part of the PGA TOUR's pre-tournament screening process this week at The RSM Classic, PGA TOUR members Kramer Hickok and Henrik Norlander tested positive for COVID-19 and have been withdrawn from the event.
“Obviously, I am very disappointed that I will not be able to play this week, as I am playing well and love the courses at Sea Island,” said Hickok. “Nonetheless, I look forward to returning to The RSM Classic next year.”
“After noticing some symptoms last night, I was tested this morning for COVID-19 and unfortunately received the positive result,” said Norlander. “While I’m disappointed to withdraw from a tournament where I’ve had success at in the past, I’m grateful I can drive home to Augusta and have next week to get healthy and be ready to compete again.”
Hickok and Norlander will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation under CDC guidelines.
Rhein Gibson replaces Hickok while Ryan Brehm replaces Norlander in The RSM Classic field.
-
-
