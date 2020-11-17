-
Bill Haas tests positive for COVID-19
November 17, 2020
By Staff
- Bill Haas tested positive for COVID-19 entering The RSM Classic. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Statement
As part of the PGA TOUR's pre-tournament screening process this week at The RSM Classic, PGA TOUR member Bill Haas tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the event.
“It’s obviously disappointing news to receive, but my focus is now on recovery and ensuring the health and well-being of my family,” said Haas.
Haas will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation under CDC guidelines.
