Nicklaus to auction off signed memorabilia for charity
November 11, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Jack Nicklaus plays the opening tee shot during the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Here is your opportunity to own an autographed piece of Jack Nicklaus memorabilia from Augusta National, and support a good cause in the process.
The six-time Masters champion is going to wear a yellow glove and his signature Play Yellow hat while hitting the honorary opening tee shot Thursday at Augusta National. Nicklaus will then sign those items and they will be auctioned off on eBay. The starting bid will be $5,000. The winning bid amount will be donated to the donor’s local children’s hospital.
Led by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, the PGA TOUR and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Play Yellow strives to bring the entire golf world together to help the 10,000,000 kids treated at local children’s hospitals each year.
More information will be available on the social media channels of Nicklaus and golf.com.
