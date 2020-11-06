-
Niemann WDs from Masters due to positive COVID-19 test
November 06, 2020
By Staff
PGA TOUR Statement on Joaquín Niemann
Joaquin Niemann has informed Augusta National Golf Club that he will not participate in the 2020 Masters Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test result.
“I have tested positive for coronavirus and unfortunately I will not play in the Masters next week as a result,” Niemann said in a statement. “This event means a lot to me, and I have had incredible memories playing as the LAAC champion, as well as alongside some of the game's greatest players last year. I am disappointed but will do everything possible to recover quickly while keeping my family and team safe.”
I have tested positive for coronavirus and unfortunately I will not play in the Masters next week as a result. This event means a lot to me, and I have had incredible memories playing as the LAAC champion, as well as alongside some of the game's greatest players last year. pic.twitter.com/Zjfs7arcV3— joaconiemann (@joaconiemann) November 6, 2020
