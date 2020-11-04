After 11 days in isolation, DJ is back on course

HOUSTON – “My health is good. The state of my game is undetermined.”

Those were Dustin Johnson’s opening words in his pre-tournament press conference at this week’s Vivint Houston Open, his first start since testing positive for COVID-19.

Johnson tested positive for the virus before the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK. He also withdrew from the following week’s ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, missing an opportunity to play a course that he knows well and where he holds the course record.

Johnson’s bout with coronavirus was mild, he said.

“I felt like I had a cold for a few days, … so I was pretty much asymptomatic,” Johnson said Wednesday. “A little fatigue and things like that, but I couldn't really figure out if that was because I was stuck in a hotel room for like 11 days not doing anything or it was COVID that made me feel that way.”

Johnson, the reigning FedExCup champion, last competed at the U.S. Open, where he finished sixth. It was his fifth consecutive finish of sixth or better, a stretch that included his dominant win at THE NORTHERN TRUST, victory in the TOUR Championship and runners-up at the PGA Championship and BMW Championship. He compared this recent run to his stretch in 2017 when he won three consecutive starts leading into the Masters.

Johnson was unable to compete at Augusta National, however, after injuring himself in a fall at his rental house. This year, his pre-Masters prep was interrupted by his positive COVID test.

“The most movement I made was to the shower and then I had a little outside area, so I would go sit outside for a little bit. That was it,” Johnson said about his time in isolation. He binge-watched television shows, declaring “Yellowstone” as his favorite.

He started hitting balls last Monday but had to cut the session short because of fatigue.

“It was … just over two weeks before I started practicing again. But then obviously not playing or doing anything for two weeks, the first day I didn't hit balls for very long because I got kind of tired,” Johnson said. “Then (I) practiced a little bit more each day. It’s been going pretty well so far.”

Now we’ll see if Johnson can pick up where he left off.