Higgs tests positive for COVID-19
November 03, 2020
PGA TOUR Statement on Harry Higgs
PGA TOUR member Harry Higgs has withdrawn from the Vivint Houston Open after testing positive for COVID-19.
Higgs, who last competed at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
“While I am disappointed to have to withdraw this week, I am grateful that I drove to Houston by myself and was alone as I awaited my pre-tournament screening results,” said Higgs. “I look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so.”
First alternate Kramer Hickok will replace Higgs in the field.
