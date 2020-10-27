DraftKings preview: Bermuda Championship

The PGA TOUR heads to the Caribbean for the Bermuda Championship at Port Royal GC in Southampton, Bermuda. The course will play as a par 71, measuring 6,828 yards, and it will be played on Bermuda greens this week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $400K Resurgence [$100K to 1st]

STRATEGY

Port Royal GC is a short course with eight par 4s under 415 yards, so we should again see players hit many wedges into these Bermuda greens. Defending champion Brendon Todd ($11,100) shot two rounds of 62 and 63 en route to his victory, which should be the case this week. The field will feature Korn Ferry Tour standouts, past and present, including Will Zalatoris ($10,900), Doc Redman ($10,400), John Oda ($6,300), and James Nicholas ($6,200).

Like any coastal course, there will be wind and coastal weather to play through. The golfers will also have to navigate 88 bunkers across the property and water that will come into play on five holes. Last season, fairways hit in regulation was eight percent less than the PGA TOUR average, but greens hit in regulation was just about the PGA TOUR average at 66 percent. Like last season, the winning score should be similar (24-under). The course conditions should also be comparable to what we’ve seen at other seaside resort courses like the Corales Puntacana, the Sony Open, the RSM Classic and the Mayakoba Golf Classic. The course will offer full FedExCup points for the first time, but this may feel closer to the golf we see on the Korn Ferry Tour with low scores. Golfers who’ve done well on shorter, coastal courses should get consideration in our DraftKings rosters this week.

GOLFERS TO CONSIDER

Doc Redman ($10,400)

Redman should be first or second in salary based on his talent, so getting him at the fourth-highest price is value. Over his previous three tournaments, Redman’s approach has been terrific, gaining just over 10 strokes total with his irons. Redman has also been elite on courses under 7,200 yards since the restart, ranking fourth in Strokes Gained: tee-to-Green and first in Strokes Gained: Total over the previous three months. Redman also ranks sixth in birdies or better gained over his prior 22 rounds, which allows him to contend and stay in the tournament throughout the weekend.

Adam Schenk ($8,100)

Are you looking for cut equity and upside in this salary range? Look no further than Adam Schenk, who has made nine straight cuts on the PGA TOUR since the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Schenk isn’t just making cuts; he’s playing well with two top 30s and most recently a 27th at the Shriners earlier this month. Over the previous three months, he ranks 35th with his irons, 26th in Strokes Gained: Putting and seventh in birdies or better gained. Schenk has also played well on courses similar to Port Royal, making the cut at Corales Puntacana last month and finishing 14th at the Puerto Rico Open earlier this year.

Russell Knox ($7,600)

Knox just notched a ninth-place finish at Safeway back in September, where he gained eight strokes tee-to-green and opened the tournament as the leader after shooting 63 in round one. Knox’s current form has been inconsistent, but it looked like he found something earlier this month at Shriners, gaining 4.1 strokes with his irons. Knox has also gained with his approach in four of his last five tournaments, making him an excellent DraftKings GPP/tournament play. Knox is also quite the fan of short, coastal courses as well, recording a second, third and ninth place at the OHL in Mayakoba, a top 20 in the 2019 RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort, a runner up at the 2016 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town and two top 15s along with a top 10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Knox also had an 11th here in 2019. Jason Dufner ($7,100) is someone we should also consider in this range. He’s striking the ball well and can get a hot putter at a moment’s notice, similar to what he did at the Safeway Open back in September, gaining 5.2 strokes on the greens.

