Monday Qualifiers: Bermuda Championship
October 26, 2020
By Ryan French, PGATOUR.COM
- Seth Reeves earned his first Korn Ferry Tour win at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Here is a look at the four players who qualified for the Bermuda Championship. The last two spots were decided in a 4-for-2 playoff.
QUALIFIERS
Seth Reeves (63)
Age: 29
College: Georgia Tech
Turned pro: 2014
PGA TOUR starts: 25
PGA TOUR earnings: $309,588
Twitter: @seth_reeves
Notes: Won the Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in August … Two weeks prior, he shot 80-84 and finished last by nine strokes. It was part of a six consecutive missed cut streak … He followed up his win with a T3 later in the season at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance … Made 11 of 25 cuts on the PGA TOUR in 2019 and had a best finish of T7 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Greyson Sigg (64)
Age: 25
College: University of Georgia
Turned pro: 2017
PGA TOUR starts: 3
PGA TOUR earnings: $15,302
Twitter: @Gbsigg
Notes: Has made 18 of 20 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour this year, including 14 top-25s … He is currently seventh in points despite not having a win … In his three years as pro (two on Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and this season on Korn Ferry Tour), he has made a combined 50 of 56 cuts with 34 Top 25’s … In his three seasons on Mackenzie Tour he finished 20th, 18th, and ninth on the Order of Merit … He missed the cut in this year’s U.S. Open.
Danny Walker (65, via 4-for-2 playoff)
Age: 25
College: University of Virginia
Turned Pro: 2018
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Twitter: @dannyjwalker
Notes: Won the Freedom 55 Financial Championship on the Mackenzie Tour in 2018 and finished seventh on the Order of Merit … Was medalist at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School for the 2019 season … Made nine of 22 cuts in 2019 on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished 123rd on the points list … He made one of three cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour so far this year … In the playoff, he hit a 5-iron from a fairway bunker to 6 feet and made the putt to advance. For more on how Danny Walker qualified, click here.
Michael Miller (65, via 4-for-2 playoff)
Age: 28
College: Penn State
Turned Pro: 2013
PGA TOUR starts: 4
PGA TOUR earnings: 0
Twitter: @Michael_cMiller
Q&A Michael and Bob Miller
We talked with Michael Miller and his dad (and coach) Bob about their relationship both on and off the course
PGATOUR.COM: This is not a traditional father-son relationship because he’s also your coach, is that complicated?
Michael Miller: We have a unique relationship. I love it and I think he loves it. This is how I see it from my perspective: on the course, I am the boss and he is the employee, but off the course he is still my dad. I think that took a while for him to fully understand that. I think it took some time for him to not look at me as a little kid anymore, but as someone who wants to play this game for a living. I want to be a name, I don’t want to just be good, I want to be a name in the game of golf.
PGATOUR.COM: When you are frustrated or struggling is it easier or harder to go to work together?
Michael Miller: I’ve been frustrated numerous times. Last year I was VERY frustrated. I was trying to figure out what was going on. I felt like my game was totally fine, but I had missed eight cuts in a row. I went home and I didn’t get into Raleigh and for a week straight, from sun-up to sun-down, he was pretty much there every shot. We had numerous conversations about just letting my mind go and just play golf. He talked about that playing bad golf isn’t the end of the world. And I went out the next week and finished second at the BMW. Having that conversation with your dad and not your coach makes it much easier.
PGATOUR.COM: Are you able to separate the coach relationship and the father/son relationship or is there no way to do that?
Michael Miller: I can. I know that other players have not been able to. They either end up hating each other or fighting a lot. I would say that it’s been difficult at times. I don’t want another coach, but I’ve said I do before. I’ve said numerous times, that I’m going to go find another coach, but I don’t really mean it. Sometimes we have heart to heart conversations and sometimes I don’t want to hear it because its coming from your dad. He tells me I need to work harder and I don’t want to hear it, but he’s saying it as my coach and my dad. I hope he enjoys at much as I have despite some of those times. He’s caddied for me in tournaments and its really cool to look over and see your dad caddying for you.
PGATOUR.COM: I’ve heard you didn’t even know he was playing, can you tell me that story?
Bob Miller: My wife and I didn’t even realize he was playing, his mother asked me what his plans were. I said I have no idea. I sent him a text and asked him if he was coming home or staying south. A friend from the club sent me a message saying that he was in a playoff at the Monday Q. Then he sent me a message saying he was in a playoff. Then the next day a friend from the club sent me a message saying he got through and I talked with him a little later
NOTES
NOTABLE MISSES: Bryson Nimmer 65 (playoff), Andres Gonzales 65 (playoff), TJ Vogel 66, Jared Wolfe 67, Akshay Bhatia 68.
COURSE INFO
Name of course: Orange County National, 7443 yards, 75.9 rating, 140 slope
2019-2020 SEASON MONDAY QUALIFIER STATS
Average Medalist score: 64.2
Average last qualifying spot score: 66.3
Total number of cuts made: 16 of 70 (22.8%)
Most recent results (Shriners Hospitals for Children Open): Michael Gligic (T27), George Markham (T64), Spencer Levin (MC), Matt Wilson (MC)
Money earned: $648,450
Best Finish: MJ Daffue T12, Sanderson Farms
NEXT MONDAY QUALIFIER
Vivint Houston Open, November 2nd: Woodforest Golf Club
NOTES FROM OTHER TOURS:
Cameron Young, who started the year with no status and successfully gained Korn Ferry Tour status via Monday qualifiers and good finishes, will head into 2021 ranked 58th on the Korn Ferry Tour’s Regular Season Points List.
Bryson Nimmer has a 657 point lead in the LOCALiQ series heading into the last event
