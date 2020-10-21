-
Adam Scott tests positive for COVID-19
PGA TOUR Statement on Adam Scott
PGA TOUR member Adam Scott has withdrawn from the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD after testing positive for COVID-19.
Scott who last competed at the U.S. Open in September, will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
“While it’s difficult news to receive – as I really looked forward to playing this week – my focus now is on recovery for the final stretch of the fall,” said Scott.
First alternate Jim Herman will replace Scott in the field.
