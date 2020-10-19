-
Hero World Challenge canceled for 2020
October 19, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The 18-player exhibition was set to take place in early December. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and associated travel restrictions, Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation announced on social channels today the cancellation of this season’s Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas.
The unofficial 18-player event was to have taken place Dec. 3-6.
Henrik Stenson was the defending champion at the Hero, where recent winners also include Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth. Woods’ five Hero victories and five runner-up finishes came when the tournament was held at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, which is hosting THE ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD this week.
Here is the statement:
Given the current global restrictions and ongoing developments resulting from COVID-19, the 2020 Hero World Challenge will not be played this year. This decision was made with the health and well-being of all tournament constituents and the Albany community in mind. We look forward to hosting 18 of the top players in the world and welcoming tournament guests to Albany, Bahamas next year. Updates on the 2021 event will be made at HeroWorldChallenge.com and @TGRLiveEvents social channels.
