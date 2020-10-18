Day WD’s after tweaking neck on way to first tee

LAS VEGAS – Jason Day was finishing up his warmup just moments before his final round tee time at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK feeling like this could be the day to claim his 13th PGA TOUR win.

He’d been trying to warm up his troublesome back that had been stiff throughout the opening three rounds knowing he only needed a decent 18 holes to move from sixth place to a chance at a TOUR win. But as he ripped his last few warmups he felt a slight twinge in his neck.

Then as he made the 15-yard walk from the range to the putting green something just clicked and the right side of his neck locked up. In pain but without time to get treatment, Day decided to just head to the first tee and hope for the best.

But looking more like Frankenstein then the former world No. 1 his first tee ball featured a one hand finish into the rough. His second shot was a dead yank into a penalty area and he walked off with a triple bogey.

The 32-year-old tried to soldier on but felt pain on the second tee and his approach shot on the second was a shank to the right as his neck failed to turn through his swing. At that point the Australian decided he should call it quits before doing more damage.

It’s the 11th time Day has been forced to WD mid-tournament in his TOUR career. He went for treatment and was cautiously hopeful he could still take his place at next week’s ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Sherwood Country Club in Los Angeles.

“My back had been a little jammed up and hurting most of the week so I think maybe I did something to my neck while trying to compensate for that,” Day said as he left for treatment.

“Hopefully it won’t be too bad and I’ll be back next week. I’ve been swinging it really well just needed a few more putts. It just sucks to have it happen any time but especially when you have a chance to win.”