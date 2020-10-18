Five things to know: Sherwood Country Club

Sherwood Country Club is known for its star-studded membership. Now it gets to host the world’s best in its first PGA TOUR event. It was announced today that the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP has a new venue and a new name this year. It has moved to Sherwood Country Club outside Los Angeles and will be known as the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD. Tiger Woods hosted his event, the Hero World Challenge, at Sherwood for several years and is expected to return as the ZOZO’s defending champion.

Here are five things to know about the newest PGA TOUR venue:

1. SEEING THE FOREST

The name is no accident. Robin Hood and The Adventures of Robin Hood were both shot there, featuring screen stars like Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland, and the club name (after the Sherwood Forest) and logo (a Robin Hood-like figure pulling back a bow string) honor that history. So does the Bow and Arrow, an annual member-guest tournament.

2. RUGGED TERRAIN

You might’ve seen the place while watching primetime television. The club is set in a valley surrounded by jagged mountains and hillsides, one of which was the setting for the opening helicopter scene in every episode of M*A*S*H. The Dukes of Hazzard was shot there before it was a golf course.

3. STAR-STUDDED

You could cast a movie with the membership. Jack Nicholson, Sylvester Stallone, Craig T. Nelson, Sean Connery, Justin Timberlake and others have been members. Former NHL great Wayne Gretzky has also been a Sherwood fixture, and he and Dustin Johnson have played there together numerous times.

4. TIGER TIME

Tiger Woods finished first (five times) or second (five times) in 10 of 12 starts when the Hero World Challenge was there from 2000 to 2013. He also beat David Duval, 2 and 1, in the made-for-TV “Showdown at Sherwood” in 1999, when Duval’s tee shot hit the famous boulder architect Jack Nicklaus left in the middle of the 16th fairway for character.

5. HISTORY LESSON

Davis Love III pulled off a rare double at Sherwood. Not only did Love relegate Woods to runner up at the Hero World Challenge in 2000 and 2003, but he also won The Shark Shootout when that also unofficial, also Florida-bound event was held there from 1989 through ’99. The course has also hosted a PGA TOUR Champions tournament.