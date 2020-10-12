-
How to watch: THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK to stage The Charity Challenge presented by MGM Resorts
October 12, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 5-7 p.m. ET. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
The Charity Challenge presented by MGM Resorts, a televised nine-hole charity exhibition at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 5-7 p.m. ET that will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children and MGM Resorts Foundation.
Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler will team up against Kevin Na and Byeong Hun An on the back nine at Shadow Creek.
HOW TO WATCH
PGA TOUR LIVE: 5-7 p.m. ET
TV: GOLF Channel; GOLFTV
Other: PGA TOUR social channels.
Notes on format: The format of the exhibition will be a points-based, four-ball game with each player playing his own ball. After each hole, the low ball will be awarded one point and the team with the lowest combined score will earn one point. Players can win extra points for birdies, sandies, eagles, albatrosses and holes-in-one. The two-man team with the most points after nine holes wins.
There will also be two challenge holes during the exhibition for players to help secure additional funds for both Shriners Hospitals for Children and MGM Resorts Foundation. When players arrive at the par-3 17th hole, there will be a Closest-to-the-Pin Challenge sponsored by Michelob Ultra followed by a Longest Drive Challenge sponsored by Redbull at the par-5 18th hole.
