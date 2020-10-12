  • How to watch: THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK to stage The Charity Challenge presented by MGM Resorts

  • The event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 5-7 p.m. ET. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)The event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 5-7 p.m. ET. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)