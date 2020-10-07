-
DeChambeau turns transformation doubters into believers
October 07, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
Features
Players discuss Bryson DeChambeau's physical transformation in 2020
LAS VEGAS – You got to hand it to Bryson DeChambeau. He put his money where his mouth is.
One year ago, DeChambeau looked a small throng of journalists in the eye as he was getting set to leave the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and vowed he would transform his body to a level not seen before.
“I’m going to come back next year and look like a different person. You're going to see some pretty big changes in my body, which is going to be a good thing. Going to be hitting it a lot further,” DeChambeau said after finishing T4 in his title defense at TPC Summerlin.
At the time the comments brought with it plenty of eyerolls. A sense of – here goes crazy Bryson again – was most certainly permeating through some of the golf world. But the doubters are – at least right now – eating their words.
Because “hitting it a lot further” is an understatement. And he’s combined raw power with some pretty impressive accuracy – at least enough to win the Rocket Mortgage Challenge by three and the U.S. Open by six.
At the end of the 2018-19 season DeChambeau boasted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of +0.421 and a driving distance average of 302.5 yards. A year later he put up a season where his SG: Off-the-Tee led the TOUR at +1.039 and led driving distance at 322.1 yards.
Exactly one year to the day from his comments, on Tuesday evening at the TPC Summerlin range, DeChambeau had to move 40 yards behind his playing competitors on the range. He is now some 40 pounds heavier and noticeably bulked up.
And he was hitting the ball into a residential area where thankfully some TOUR equipment trucks were parked to take the brunt instead of some houses.
“I watched Happy Gilmore a little while ago and just re-inspired me to try and hit it as far as possible,” he quipped Wednesday.
Well even after moving back on the range DeChambeau was threatening those in the trucks. It immediately evoked thoughts of Adam Sandler’s character hitting balls from his grandmothers lawn into the distance and smashing into a house some 400 yards away. When the movers don’t believe what they saw he replicates it, knocking a person out of the second story window he just broke.
Sometimes the driving range just isn't big enough for @B_DeChambeau. 💪 pic.twitter.com/yY62xNGo7T— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 6, 2020
DeChambeau thankfully wasn’t injuring any innocent bystanders. But he was intimidating his fellow competitors who could see and hear the massive drives whistling over their heads. He’s already won at this course but now he will attack it from all new places. He says he can potentially go after four of the par 4’s off the tee and of course easily reach all of the par 5s in two.
“There will be holes where I'm going to try and drive them, get it up as close to the green as possible,” he confirmed right before heading out for his Pro-am on Wednesday. “It's just fun having a 7-iron go 220. That's unique. And 4-iron, 265. There will be holes where I had to hit 3-wood and now I'm hitting 4-iron off the tees.
“At the same point in time it's about putting, chipping, wedging. You still got to do everything else really well. So if I play well, ball strike it well, and putt well, I think I'll have a good chance again. Love this golf course.”
DeChambeau was already a multiple time winner on the TOUR and a former U.S. Amateur champion. He didn’t need to make change, certainly not drastic change, if he didn’t want to. But his personality demands he chase perfection even though cerebrally he knows it’s unattainable. Getting closer to it though is not.
Prior to the transformation he hadn’t contended well at majors. Now at just 27, he is a seven-time TOUR winner with a U.S. Open trophy in his house. The PGA Championship in August was his first top 10 in a major (T4) and his performance at Winged Foot last month to win by six was potentially a game-changer for the sport in general.
It was there after his win he flouted the next move – using a 48-inch driver to bring even more distance into play. He immediately set to work on testing and while he is not ready to unveil it in his first event since the U.S. Open triumph, it is likely to come out at the Masters in November.
“I won't unveil that until Augusta,” he confirmed. “(But) I'm looking forward to trying to put in a 48-inch driver and see what that can do for the golf course and what opportunities it will present for me.
“It's going well. I think there is a lot of, I don't know, I guess you could say advantages to having a 48-inch driver and being able to put it in play and keep it in play. So working on that. Still need to get some things worked out, but so far it's been pretty amazing.”
Indeed the entire year long transformation has been amazing. And with DeChambeau you can count on the fact there will always be more to come.
