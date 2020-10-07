DeChambeau turns transformation doubters into believers

LAS VEGAS – You got to hand it to Bryson DeChambeau. He put his money where his mouth is.

One year ago, DeChambeau looked a small throng of journalists in the eye as he was getting set to leave the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and vowed he would transform his body to a level not seen before.

“I’m going to come back next year and look like a different person. You're going to see some pretty big changes in my body, which is going to be a good thing. Going to be hitting it a lot further,” DeChambeau said after finishing T4 in his title defense at TPC Summerlin.

At the time the comments brought with it plenty of eyerolls. A sense of – here goes crazy Bryson again – was most certainly permeating through some of the golf world. But the doubters are – at least right now – eating their words.

Because “hitting it a lot further” is an understatement. And he’s combined raw power with some pretty impressive accuracy – at least enough to win the Rocket Mortgage Challenge by three and the U.S. Open by six.

At the end of the 2018-19 season DeChambeau boasted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of +0.421 and a driving distance average of 302.5 yards. A year later he put up a season where his SG: Off-the-Tee led the TOUR at +1.039 and led driving distance at 322.1 yards.

Exactly one year to the day from his comments, on Tuesday evening at the TPC Summerlin range, DeChambeau had to move 40 yards behind his playing competitors on the range. He is now some 40 pounds heavier and noticeably bulked up.

And he was hitting the ball into a residential area where thankfully some TOUR equipment trucks were parked to take the brunt instead of some houses.

“I watched Happy Gilmore a little while ago and just re-inspired me to try and hit it as far as possible,” he quipped Wednesday.

Well even after moving back on the range DeChambeau was threatening those in the trucks. It immediately evoked thoughts of Adam Sandler’s character hitting balls from his grandmothers lawn into the distance and smashing into a house some 400 yards away. When the movers don’t believe what they saw he replicates it, knocking a person out of the second story window he just broke.