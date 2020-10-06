-
Finau tests positive for COVID-19
- Tony Finau tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR statement on Tony Finau:
As part of the PGA TOUR’s pre-tournament screening process this week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, PGA TOUR member Tony Finau tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the event.
Finau, who last competed at the U.S. Open, will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
First alternate Bronson Burgoon will replace Finau in the field.
