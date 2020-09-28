  • Johnson, Rahm, McIlroy commit to ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD along with Fleetwood, Fowler, Mickelson, Rose and Spieth

    Matsuyama also joins elite field to challenge defending champion Tiger Woods

  • Phil Mickelson is in the field. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)Phil Mickelson is in the field. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)