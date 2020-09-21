Featured Groups: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced today the four featured groupings for the opening rounds of the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. For the first time in tournament history, the event will offer full FedExCup points (500), after being postponed to September as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be featured twice in the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season, with the tournament being played again in March.

To watch the featured groupings on Thursday-Friday, fans in the United States can tune into the Golf Channel telecast (3-6 p.m. ET). Live audio coverage is also available on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (Sirius 208, XM 92), and streams free via PGATOUR.COM ( pgatour.com/liveaudio ) as well as the TOUR’s official iPhone, iPad and Android apps.

Featured Groups

Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson, Corey Conners

• McDowell seeks to successfully defend his title, having collected his fourth career PGA TOUR victory at the 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (first win on TOUR since 2015)

• Stenson, winner of the FedExCup in 2013, will make his tournament debut in Punta Cana and is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 43 in the Official World Golf Ranking

• In 2019-20, Conners advanced to the BMW Championship for the second consecutive season and finished No. 53 in the FedExCup standings with 10 top-25 finishes



Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Long, Keith Mitchell

• Hughes, who finished runner-up at the event in 2019, advanced to the TOUR Championship last season for the first time in his career after making a five-foot putt on the 72nd hole of the BMW Championship; had the best finish in the 2019-20 FedExCup standings of any player in the field (No. 14)

• On the strength of two runner-up finishes in the 2019-20 season, Long advanced to the BMW Championship and finished No. 31 in the FedExCup standings, less than three points out of the TOUR Championship

• Mitchell finished solo-second at the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, which is among eight top-ten finishes in his 77 career starts on the PGA TOUR

Emiliano Grillo, Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman

• 2016 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year and Puntacana Resort & Club ambassador Grillo finished the 2019-20 season No. 93 in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in as many seasons as a member

• A three-time PGA TOUR winner, Vegas is set to make his second tournament start (T26/2019) after concluding the 2019-20 season No. 139 in the standings

• Making his second start of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season, Hoffman is one of ten players in the field with four or more TOUR victories

Pat Perez, Kevin Chappell, Charles Howell III

Notable: Combining for seven PGA TOUR victories, all three players are set to make their tournament debuts at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

• Perez opened the 2020-21 season with a T9 showing at the Safeway Open, carding four rounds in the 60s for the first time since the 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic

• Chappell became the 10th player in TOUR history (11th instance) with a sub-60 round after carding a 59 in the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in 2019

• Playing in his 12th U.S. Open, Howell finished 30th at Winged Foot Golf Club last week for his ninth made cut in the event