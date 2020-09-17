-
Reed rides ace to solid start in U.S. Open
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
- Patrick Reed shot 4-under 66 in Round 1 at Winged Foot. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
What happens if you make a hole-in-one at the U.S. Open but no fans are on-site to see it?
You don’t get the raucous reaction one would expect from the New York galleries, but fortunately it counts the same on the scorecard.
“Up here in New York, the fans are amazing,” said Patrick Reed after making a 1 on Winged Foot’s short seventh hole. He knows about the New York fans after winning THE NORTHERN TRUST at Bethpage Black and Liberty National, and playing the 2017 Presidents Cup at the latter. “You go ahead and you hole out from the fairway, you make a hole-in-one, the fans will just go crazy. It was unfortunate the fans weren’t here because that would have been an awesome experience. But at the same time, an ace is an ace. I’ll take it either way.”
Reed’s hole-in-one – the second of his PGA TOUR career – helped him to a 4-under 66 in the first round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
Reed’s ace on the 165-yard seventh completed a 6-3-1 stretch (double-birdie-eagle). He hit 9-iron.
“I was excited about it, but really I knew from that point that, hey, you need to settle down, get ready for the next hole,” Reed said. “Around here at Winged Foot, every golf shot, you have to pay full attention because if you hit one poor golf shot, a lot of things can happen out here.”
Reed’s double on No. 5 was the only hole he played over par all day. He made three birdies on the back nine to shoot 66. He was one shot behind leader Justin Thomas after the morning wave completed play.
