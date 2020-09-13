Cink family combines for Safeway Open triumph

NAPA, Calif. – Lisa Cink grabbed her husband Stewart by the shirt front Sunday morning and pulled him in close with some vigor. “Do you know how good you are?” she asked firmly while staring him down.

It was a slightly aggressive move but it was done with nothing but love. This was a wife who knows a thing or two about fighting tough battles trying to inject some confidence into her man. And it was a kick in the butt moment Stewart needed as he contemplated heading out to try to break a win drought spanning over 11 years.

It also wasn’t the only thing Lisa imparted on her husband before he would ultimately go out to Silverado Resort and Spa to shoot his second consecutive 7-under 65 to win by two shots. Her words came after Cink had confided in her, saying “I’m really excited for today and I'm really scared.”

“She had some great words. She said, "You know what? You're loved no matter what you do. No one expects anything out of you. I know you can do it and you know you can do it … you’re with your son … so just go out there and have a great time.”

It helped Cink feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude to even be in a position to win again after what had stretched to a 4,074 day drought. Indeed, son Reagan was acting as his caddie this week. It was also his other son Connor’s birthday. Reagan had recently become engaged. Things were good in life.

Prior to his two-shot triumph over Harry Higgs, the last win for Cink was his 2009 Open Championship victory at Turnberry where he famously overran 59-year-old Tom Watson in a playoff. Watson had been a final hole par short of a famous victory but when he faulted, Cink stepped in to seal the win.

It was his sixth TOUR win and looked like it could be the start of something big. But his life would get topsy turvy from there. Over the 11 seasons from 2010-2020 Cink had just 15 top-10s, none of which were victories.

But it was in 2016 where things got really rough as Lisa was diagnosed with breast cancer. Thankfully she made it to remission. Just a few years ago Stewart had his own cancer scare, needing to have cancerous cells cut out of his face. More reasons to feel gratitude as he closed the front nine with a fourth birdie to join the lead.

A chip in birdie on the par-3 11th had him top spot to himself, but it was a moment with Lisa off the 14th green, after he’d just missed a 16-foot birdie chance to press his advantage, that was just as critical. Instead of being annoyed, he was content.