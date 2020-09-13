  • Scheffler WD from U.S. Open due to positive COVID-19 test

  • Scottie Scheffler finished the 2019-20 PGA TOUR season ranked 5th in the FedExCup. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)Scottie Scheffler finished the 2019-20 PGA TOUR season ranked 5th in the FedExCup. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)