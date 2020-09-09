RSM Birdies Fore Love set for fall portion of 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market and title sponsor of The RSM Classic since the tournament began in 2010, along with the PGA TOUR, announced today the start of the third annual RSM Birdies Fore Love charitable giving platform through an on-course competition over the fall portion the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season.

In 2018, RSM created the RSM Birdies Fore Love program to recognize and award the top three finishers in total birdies (or better) from all fall TOUR events. The top three finishers earn $300,000, $150,000 and $50,000, respectively, for a charity of their choice. Added in 2019 and continuing this season, the player who records the most birdies (or better) in each fall event, excluding major championships, earns $50,000 for a charity of his choice. In total, TOUR players will generate close to $1 million for charities during the fall portion of the schedule through RSM Birdies Fore Love.

The program begins with the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California, on September 10, and concludes with The RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia, on Nov. 22, in which the top three players will be awarded the aforementioned totals for charitable donations to children- and/or family-focused charitable organizations of the players’ choice. A new addition to the program this year will be that players’ birdies (or better) will count for two points instead of one as the program concludes at The RSM Classic.

Winning players from this year’s RSM Birdies Fore Love program will be encouraged to designate the funds to charitable organizations dedicated to building tomorrow’s middle market leaders through programs that support education, as well as organizations committed to improving the lives of youth through a focus on hunger, housing and health – organizations aligned with the RSM US Foundation’s areas of focus.

“Our people truly embrace our firm’s core value of stewardship, as is evidenced by their overwhelming support of Birdies Fore Love and other charitable initiatives year after year, “said Andy Bosman, chief marketing officer with RSM US LLP. “While this year’s RSM Classic will take place without fans onsite due to the pandemic, we’re continuing our focus on the charitable component of the tournament, and will be providing opportunities for our people, clients and golf enthusiasts around the world to engage in related events and fundraising efforts online. We look forward to continuing our support of the Sea Island community and the 86 other communities across the nation and in Canada where our people live and work.”

In 2018, Cameron Champ won the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition, earning $300,000 for the Cameron Champ Foundation in support of STEM education and youth golf. Last season, Scottie Scheffler won RSM Birdies Fore Love and donated his winnings to multiple charities including Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation and The Davis Love Foundation.