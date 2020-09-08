Featured Groups: Safeway Open

-
September 08, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Jim Furyk and Jordan Spieth will play with Brandt Snedeker in the first two rounds in Napa. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
The 2020-2021 PGA TOUR season kicks off this week at the Safeway Open in Napa, California. Here are the Featured Groups for Thursday and Friday and how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk
Pat Perez, Keegan Bradley, Kevin Streelman
Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Brendan Steele
Kevin Tway, Emiliano Grillo, Sergio Garcia
