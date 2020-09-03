  • Johnson birdies 18, wins APGA Tour Championship

    O'Neal wins Lexus Cup points title

  • Kamaiu Johnson surveys his ball flight during early action Wednesday in the APGA Tour Championship. Johnson won the 36-hole, regular season finale with a birdie on 18 to claim the tour title and finish second in the season-long Lexus Cup Point Standings. (Courtesy of APGA Tour)