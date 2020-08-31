-
FEDEXCUP
30 One-liners: A look at every player in the TOUR Championship
August 31, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Commercials
2020 TOUR Championship: History Will be Made Here
We’re here. A season unlike any other is down to its final week.
The PGA TOUR’s top 30 players are gathered at East Lake Golf Club to compete for the TOUR Championship and the FedExCup.
Just making it to the TOUR Championship puts a player firmly among the game’s elite. There are plenty of benefits that come with making it into this exclusive field.
But there is still one more prize to play for: the FedExCup. The player atop the leaderboard come Monday evening wins both the TOUR Championship and FedExCup. To reward players for their regular-season performance, there will be a staggered start to the season finale. FedExCup leader Dustin Johnson will start at 10 under par, while second-ranked Jon Rahm will start two strokes back. Players will start farther down the leaderboard based on their FedExCup standing, with Nos. 26-30 beginning at even par.
Here’s a look at the 30 players who will start the TOUR Championship on Friday.
Player Comment 1. Dustin Johnson Only player other than Tiger to take FedExCup lead into East Lake multiple times. 2. Jon Rahm Won on two of the four hardest courses this season: Muirfield Village and Olympia Fields. 3. Justin Thomas Trying to join Tiger and Rory as two-time FedExCup champs. 4. Webb Simpson This is his first multiple-win season since 2011, when he finished 2nd in the FedExCup. 5. Collin Morikawa Winning the FedExCup would be a perfect cap to an impressive first full season on TOUR. 6. Daniel Berger Finished 131st in 2019 FedExCup, but back at East Lake for first time since 2017. 7. Harris English Back at East Lake for first time in 5 years despite finishing 149th in last year's FedExCup. 8. Bryson DeChambeau Has a win and 8 other top-10s, but had an MC and T50 in first two Playoffs events. 9. Sungjae Im Just 22 years old, but making his 2nd TOUR Championship appearance. 10. Hideki Matsuyama Streak of 7 straight seasons qualifying for East Lake is 2nd-longest on TOUR (with Patrick Reed). 11. Brendon Todd Still an outside shot at Player of the Year, if he can win TOUR Championship and FedExCup. 12. Rory McIlroy Trying to become only 3-time FedExCup champ, but will WD if his wife goes into labor. 13. Patrick Reed WGC-Mexico champion is making his 7th straight start at East Lake. 14. Xander Schauffele The 2017 TOUR Championship winner was runner-up in last year's FedExCup. 15. Sebastián Muñoz Sanderson Farms champ was 153rd and 117th in his previous two FedExCup seasons. 16. Lanto Griffin Finished 171st in only previous FedExCup season, but had top-25s in half his starts this season. 17. Scottie Scheffler A 59. Fourth-place finishes at PGA and NORTHERN TRUST. Big year for 2019 KFT Player of the Year. 18. Joaquin Niemann Jumped from 31st to 18th in FedExCup with his T3 at the BMW. 19. Tyrrell Hatton Needed just 10 starts to make TOUR Championship, thanks to 8 top-25s (including Bay Hill win). 20. Tony Finau Final-round 65 at BMW locked up his 4th straight start at East Lake. 21. Kevin Kisner Has posted 5 straight top-25s - including two top-5s - to make 5th East Lake start in last 6 seasons. 22. Abraham Ancer Finished 190th and 60th in his first 2 FedExCup seasons; now has 2 straight East Lake appearances. 23. Ryan Palmer At 43, he's the oldest player in the field by 7 years. 24. Kevin Na Making his 5th East Lake start in the last 7 years thanks to Shriners win. 25. Marc Leishman Making 4th straight TOUR Championship appearance after winning Farmers Insurance Open. 26. Cameron Smith Had two top-10s this season: win at Sony and T3 at CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES. 27. Viktor Hovland Puerto Rico Open champ has chance at Rookie of the Year if he can pass Scheffler. 28. Mackenzie Hughes Entered Playoffs at No. 52 in FedExCup, but finished T13 and T10 last two weeks. 29. Cameron Champ Won Safeway and was T10 at PGA as he displayed increased consistency this season. 30. Billy Horschel Former FedExCup champ was 50th in standings until runner-up at Wyndham.
