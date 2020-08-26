-
-
Featured Groups: BMW Championship
-
August 26, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2020
- Tiger Woods will be paired with Carlos Ortiz and Bubba Watson on Thursday and Friday. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
The second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs gets underway this week at the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields in Illinois. The top 30 in the standings after Sunday will move on to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Here are this week's Featured Groups, along with how to follow this week's action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 10:10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger
Thursday: 1:03 p.m. ET (No. 10 tee); 1:58 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Tiger Woods, Carlos Ortiz, Bubba Watson
Thursday: 1:14 p.m. ET (No. 10 tee); 2:09 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Brendon Todd
Thursday: 1:58 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee); 12:52 p.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Collin Morikawa, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
Thursday: 2:09 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee); 1:03 p.m. ET (No. 10)
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.