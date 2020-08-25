-
Simpson, No. 3 in the FedExCup, WDs from BMW Championship
August 25, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Webb Simpson, the third-ranked player in the FedExCup, has withdrawn from the BMW Championship.
“After playing consecutive weeks, Webb is taking the week off in order to be rested for the TOUR Championship in Atlanta,” Simpson’s representation said in a statement Tuesday.
Simpson has finished in the top 10 in eight of his 13 starts this season, including wins at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and RBC Heritage. It is the second multiple-win season of Simpson’s career. He also won twice in 2011, when he finished second in the FedExCup.
The tee times for this week’s BMW Championship are based on the FedExCup standings. With Simpson’s withdrawal, fourth-ranked Daniel Berger will join Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas in the tournament’s premiere pairing.
Despite not earning any points in the second of the three FedExCup Playoffs events, Simpson will likely remain in the top 10 in the FedExCup standings entering next week’s TOUR Championship.
Simpson had competed in four consecutive events, including a third-place finish in the Wyndham Championship and T6 in last week’s THE NORTHERN TRUST.
This will be the fourth consecutive season that Simpson has qualified for the 30-man field at East Lake
