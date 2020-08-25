-
How to watch: BMW Match Play Challenge
DeChambeau and Na take on Morikawa and Homa in BMW Match Play Challenge on Wednesday, Aug. 26
August 25, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Features
The BMW Championship Match Play Challenge trailer
The BMW Match Play Challenge, a televised nine-hole charity exhibition to benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation, will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 26, on the back nine of Olympia Fields Country Club’s North Course.
Rising star and 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa will team up with fellow California alum Max Homa to take on the eighth-ranked player in the world, Bryson DeChambeau, and four-time PGA TOUR winner Kevin Na in a six-point Scotch Match.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO WATCH
Television: Golf Channel: 3-5 p.m. ET
Live streams: PGA TOUR LIVE: 3-5 p.m. ET, simulcast on Golf Channel, GOLFTV (internationally) and other PGA TOUR media platforms, including PGA TOUR social channels.
