-
-
FEDEXCUP
FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: How to make the final 30
-
August 24, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 24, 2020
- The BMW Championship takes place this week from Olympia Fields in Illinois. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
The FedExCup Playoffs have been reduced to the top 70 going into this week’s BMW Championship. By Sunday night, another 40 players will be eliminated, with the top 30 in points advancing to the TOUR Championship, where the FedExCup champion will be decided.
Here's a look at what the players in this week's field have to do to secure a top-30 spot.
Note: These are just projections and not definitive projections. Once competition begins, please rely on the FedExCup live projections.
Rank Player Worst Possible Rank (with no points) Likely Finish Needed to Reach Top 30 1 Dustin Johnson 5 Likely 2 Justin Thomas 6 Likely 3 Webb Simpson 9 Likely 4 Daniel Berger 12 Likely 5 Collin Morikawa 12 Likely 6 Harris English 13 Likely 7 Bryson DeChambeau 16 Likely 8 Sungjae Im 16 Likely 9 Jon Rahm 17 Likely 10 Patrick Reed 20 Likely 11 Xander Schauffele 24 Likely 12 Rory McIlroy 25 Likely 13 Brendon Todd 26 Likely 14 Scottie Scheffler 29 Likely 15 Lanto Griffin 34 Likely 16 SebastiÃ¡n MuÃ±oz 34 Likely 17 Tyrrell Hatton 36 Likely 18 Hideki Matsuyama 37 Likely 19 Abraham Ancer 38 Likely 20 Marc Leishman 37 Likely 21 Kevin Na 37 Likely 22 Ryan Palmer 37 Likely 23 Kevin Kisner 38 Likely 24 Viktor Hovland 43 44 25 Cameron Champ 44 38 26 Cameron Smith 46 33 27 Adam Long 47 32 28 Kevin Streelman 49 30 29 Tony Finau 51 26 30 Billy Horschel 52 23 31 Joaquin Niemann 55 21 32 Tyler Duncan 65 11 33 Matthew Wolff 70 9 34 Mark Hubbard 70 9 35 Byeong Hun An 70 9 36 Mackenzie Hughes 70 8 37 Patrick Cantlay 70 7 38 Adam Scott 70 7 39 Gary Woodland 70 7 40 Nick Taylor 70 6 41 Joel Dahmen 70 6 42 Danny Lee 70 6 43 Tom Hoge 70 6 44 Richy Werenski 70 6 45 Brendan Steele 70 5 46 Brian Harman 70 5 47 Alex Noren 70 4 48 Harry Higgs 70 4 49 Adam Hadwin 70 4 50 Jason Day 70 4 51 Michael Thompson 70 4 52 Talor Gooch 70 4 53 Andrew Landry 70 4 54 Corey Conners 70 4 55 Matt Kuchar 70 4 56 Carlos Ortiz 70 4 57 Tiger Woods 70 4 58 Bubba Watson 70 4 59 Dylan Frittelli 70 4 60 Matthew Fitzpatrick 70 4 61 Russell Henley 70 3 62 Robby Shelton 70 3 63 Jim Herman 70 3 64 Paul Casey 70 3 65 J.T. Poston 70 3 66 Jason Kokrak 70 3 67 Maverick McNealy 70 3 68 Max Homa 70 3 69 Charles Howell III 70 3 70 Louis Oosthuizen 70 3
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.