  • Who's been best since the break? Let's take a look at the stats

    We calculated the Strokes Gained for each FedExCup Playoffs participant since the season resumed

  • Justin Thomas is ranked No. 1 in the FedExCup standings entering the FedExCup Playoffs. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)Justin Thomas is ranked No. 1 in the FedExCup standings entering the FedExCup Playoffs. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)