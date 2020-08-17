125 One-liners: A quick look at every FedExCup Playoffs participant

Player Comment

1. Justin Thomas Trying to join Tiger and Rory as the only two-time winners of the FedExCup.

2. Collin Morikawa The 23-year-old became golf's Next Big Thing with his win at the PGA.

3. Webb Simpson 2020 is his first multi-win season since 2011, when he finished 2nd in FedExCup.

4. Bryson DeChambeau Win at Rocket Mortgage and 8 other top-10s confirmed his weight gain was worth it.

5. Sungjae Im Reigning Rookie of the Year earned his first win at The Honda Classic.

6. Patrick Reed Won the WGC-Mexico; is seeking a seventh straight start at East Lake.

7. Daniel Berger Had 6 top-10s in 7-start stretch, including win at Charles Schwab Challenge.

8. Rory McIlroy Reigning FedExCup champ started season with 6 straight top-5s, including WGC-HSBC win.

9. Brendon Todd Won twice after 4 straight years outside the top 180 in the FedExCup.

10. Jon Rahm His win at Memorial vaulted him to No. 1 in the world ranking.

11. Xander Schauffele Was the FedExCup runner-up last year and finished 3rd in 2017, when he won at East Lake.

12. Lanto Griffin Breakout season included a win at the Houston Open; finished top-25 in half his starts

13. Abraham Ancer Rapid progression in his first 3 FedExCup seasons, from 190th to 60th to 21st.

14. Marc Leishman Played his best before shutdown, with a win at Torrey Pines and 2 other top-3s.

15. Dustin Johnson Was outside top 100 after season resumed, but won Travelers and was 2nd at PGA.

16. Sebastián Muñoz Sanderson Farms champ finished 117th and 153rd in 2 previous FedExCup seasons.

17. Kevin Na Win at Shriners was his third in his last 30 starts.

18. Hideki Matsuyama In a 3-year winless drought, but he's qualified for East Lake every year since 2014.

19. Tyrrell Hatton Made the most of his 8 starts, winning Arnold Palmer Invitational and 4 other top-6s.

20. Cameron Champ Won for 2nd straight season (Safeway) and finished top-25 in more than half his starts.

21. Adam Long Two runners-up this season were proof of increased consistency.

22. Kevin Streelman Two 2nds have him in position for first East Lake appearance since 2013.

23. Tony Finau Seeking 4th straight TOUR Championship appearance.

24. Scottie Scheffler Reigning KFT PoY had two 3rd-place finishes and T4 at PGA Championship.

25. Billy Horschel Has advanced to BMW in 7 straight seasons, including 3 appearances at East Lake.

26. Joaquin Niemann Was season's first FedExCup leader after winning at Greenbrier by six.

27. Harris English Was outside the top 100 in each of the past 3 seasons, including a career-low of 149 in 2019.

28. Viktor Hovland Joined peers Morikawa and Wolff in the winner's circle with victory at Puerto Rico Open.

29. Ryan Palmer Finished 2nd to Rahm at Memorial, a year after they teamed to win Zurich Classic.

30. Cameron Smith He was +4 after 1st 2 holes of Sony Open but still went on to win.

31. Byeong Hun An Has advanced to past 2 BMWs, but is seeking his 1st start at East Lake.

32. Patrick Cantlay Despite just 10 regular-season starts, is in good position for 4th straight start at East Lake.

33. Gary Woodland Has made it to TOUR Championship in 7 of past 9 seasons.

34. Matthew Wolff Has 4 top-25s in last 6 starts, including a 2nd at Rocket Mortgage and T4 at PGA.

35. Tyler Duncan Finished 163rd in last year's FedExCup but beat Webb in playoff at this season's RSM.

36. Adam Scott Got his long-awaited win at Genesis Invitational after several close calls.

37. Nick Taylor Will best his career-best FedExCup finish of 93rd thanks to win at AT&T Pebble Beach.

38. Joel Dahmen Buoyed by back-to-back top-5s at Genesis and Arnold Palmer and a T10 at the PGA.

39. Tom Hoge Having career year after missing Playoffs in four of his previous five seasons.

40. Kevin Kisner Has finished in the FedExCup's top 50 in 5 straight seasons, including 4 starts at East Lake.

41. Richy Werenski Missed last year's Playoffs by 2 points but rebounded to get his first win at Barracuda.

42. Mark Hubbard Average FedExCup finish of 154.3 in 3 previous seasons; finished T2 in Houston

43. Brendan Steele Qualified for BMW from 2015-18 before dropping to 171st in FedExCup last year.

44. Adam Hadwin Started season with runner-up at Safeway and T4 at Shriners.

45. Jason Day One of hottest players entering Playoffs; has finished no worse than T7 in last 4 starts.

46. Michael Thompson Victory at 3M was his second on TOUR and first since 2013.

47. Carlos Ortiz All 3 top-10s came in the fall: T2 at Mayakoba and two T4s.

48. Andrew Landry Earned 2nd career victory at THE AMERICAN EXPRESS.

49. Tiger Woods Has made just 5 starts, but won ZOZO for record-tying 82nd victory.

50. Dylan Frittelli Started season with T6 at Sanderson Farms and T7 at Safeway.

51. Matthew Fitzpatrick One of TOUR's top putters finished 3rd at Memorial and T6 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude.

52. Mackenzie Hughes Finished runner-up at Honda Classic after making the cut on the number.

53. Danny Lee Two of his 3 top-10s came in Asia as he seeks first BMW start since 2017.

54. Jim Herman Won last week's Wyndham after starting the week ranked 192nd.

55. Paul Casey Runner-up at PGA Championship vaulted him from 121st to 54th in the FedExCup.

56. Corey Conners After MC in 1st start of season, rolled off 6 straight top-25s.

57. Max Homa California native had 4 consecutive top-15 finishes on the West Coast.

58. Maverick McNealy Former college star had his best finish (T5) at Pebble Beach in his native NorCal.

59. J.T. Poston Both of this season's top-10s were in the first 2 events of the Return to Golf.

60. Doc Redman T3 at Wyndham in his home state was his first top-10 of the season.

61. Sung Kang Looking for 3rd BMW berth in the last 4 seasons after a T2 at Genesis.

62. Talor Gooch A T4 in Houston was the highlight of his third season on TOUR.

63. Matt Kuchar Has qualified for East Lake in 9 of the past 10 seasons, but just 1 top-10 this season.

64. Charles Howell III Has made it to the BMW in 6 of the past 7 seasons.

65. Denny McCarthy T9 at Wyndham was his 4th top-10, but first since November.

66. Bubba Watson Has an average FedExCup finish of 31.9 since the FedExCup's inception in 2007.

67. Phil Mickelson Has qualified for the BMW in all 13 years of the FedExCup's existence.

68. Henrik Norlander Finished 159th and 164th in his previous two FedExCup seasons

69. Brian Harman His streak of 5 straight BMW starts ended last season; was T3 in season-opener.

70. Xinjun Zhang Best two finishes of his season came in the fall (T4, Houston; T7, Safeway).

71. Sepp Straka Austrian had a pair of T4s (Houston, American Express).

72. Harry Higgs 28-year-old rookie was runner-up in Bermuda.

73. Harold Varner III T7 at Wyndham vaulted him 16 spots in the FedExCup standings.

74. Bud Cauley Has qualified for BMW in 2 of his 7 seasons on TOUR (2012, '17).

75. Vaughn Taylor 44-year-old had both his top-10s (T2, Mayakoba; T10, RSM) in consecutive starts.

76. Brian Stuard Had both of his top-10s in the fall: T4 at Shriners and T10 at RSM.

77. Patrick Rodgers Is seeking 1st BMW berth; best FedExCup finish in 4 seasons is 74th.

78. Alex Noren Was 116th after Memorial but finished T3 at 3M, T9 at Barracuda and T22 at PGA.

79. Pat Perez Perez, 44, was 3rd at Shriners and T8 at Mayakoba, an event he won in 2016.

80. Troy Merritt Was 121st when he finished 2nd at Barracuda while wearing mic in the final round.

81. Robby Shelton Highly-touted Alabama prospect finished T3 at 3M Open.

82. Si Woo Kim Was 136th in standings before T13 at PGA and T3 at Wyndham.

83. Chez Reavie Has finished in the top 40 of the FedExCup in the past 4 seasons.

84. Nate Lashley Made just 8 cuts in 18 starts, but that includes two T3s.

85. Ian Poulter Has qualified for the BMW in 9 of the 13 FedExCup seasons, but never East Lake.

86. Matt Jones Making 2nd straight Playoffs appearance after missing postseason in 2016-18.

87. Cameron Tringale 3rd-place finish at 3M Open was his best finish since 2016.

88. Rickie Fowler His worst FedExCup finish in 10 seasons is 43rd.

89. Tommy Fleetwood Finished 3rd at The Honda Classic.

90. Jason Kokrak Was 116th in FedExCup when season halted, but finished T3 in first start back.

91. Cameron Davis Young Aussie loves Bermuda. His 2 top-10s were on that grass (T9, Sony; T8, Honda).

92. Emiliano Grillo Had 3rd-place finishes at both the Puerto Rico Open and 3M Open.

93. Matthew NeSmith Rookie solidified his standing with 6 straight starts where he finished no worse than T32.

94. Scott Harrington 39-year-old rookie clinched his card quickly with T2 finish in his 4th start (Houston).

95. Ryan Armour Ranked 143rd in June before back-to-back top-10s at Travelers and Rocket.

96. Ryan Moore Since 2009, his worst FedExCup finish is 71st and his average is 39.5.

97. Brooks Koepka Was 155th in the standings until T2 at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude.

98. Brandt Snedeker Former FedExCup champ has never finished worse than 86th in the standings.

99. Louis Oosthuizen His 2 top-10s both came in WGCs (3rd, HSBC Champions; T6, FedEx St. Jude)

100. Jordan Spieth Though he hasn't won since 2017, his worst FedExCup finish is 44th.

101. Russell Henley Was 119th before finishing T37 at the PGA and T9 at the Wyndham.

102. Sam Ryder Has 7 top-10s in 3 seasons, but one top-3 finish each year has springboarded him into Playoffs.

103. Sam Burns Lone top-10 came after a final-round 63 at The American Express.

104. Zach Johnson Shot 61-65 in last 2 rounds at Wyndham to finish T7 and jump into the top 125.

105. Keith Mitchell A T5 in the last event before the season was halted all but ensured his Playoffs berth.

106. Zac Blair His lone top-10 came in the third event of the season (T4, Safeway Open).

107. Scott Brown His Playoffs streak has been extended to eight straight seasons.

108. Brian Gay The 48-year-old has posted a 3rd-place finish in 4 straight seasons, this time at Bermuda.

109. Justin Rose Was 205th in standings before finishing T3 at Colonial and 9th at the PGA.

110. Kyoung-Hoon Lee Made 12 of 24 cuts, including T5 at The RSM Classic.

111. Charley Hoffman Former winner at TPC Boston needs a good week to earn his 12th BMW berth.

112. Keegan Bradley In his 10th season, Bradley is facing his first campaign without a top-10.

113. Graeme McDowell Final-round 64 earned him a T4 at Sony, his lone top-10 of the season.

114. Adam Schenk Was 115th in standings entering July, but made his last 5 cuts to stay in top 125.

115. Lucas Glover Was coming off a TOUR Championship appearance in 2019.

116. Luke List Was 127th in the FedExCup in mid-july before a T10 at the Memorial.

117. Scott Stallings Massachusetts native was 161st before T6 at Travelers and T5 at Barracuda.

118. Brice Garnett Two T11s (Mayakoba, Honda) were his top finishes.

119. Scott Piercy Buouyed by top-20s in 3 of last 4 starts before season halted, including T6 in Phoenix.

120. Rory Sabbatini Was 133rd when season stopped, but returned with top-25s in 3 of his first 4 starts.

121. Beau Hossler Has missed 6 of 7 cuts since the season resumed.

122. Shane Lowry Reigning Open champion earned his spot with T6 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude.

123. Tom Lewis Was 191st in FedExCup before a furious 61-66 finish to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude.

124. Bo Hoag Was 130th before making last four cuts, including T12 at 3M Open to sneak in.