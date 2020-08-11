-
Morikawa's media tour following PGA Championship win
August 11, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 11, 2020
Round Recaps
Collin Morikawa's spectacular day at PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa has been making the rounds following his win Sunday at the PGA Championship. Here's a look.
There's a new #PGAChamp who has a couple million reasons to celebrate. 23-year-old @collin_morikawa joined @PowerLunch fresh off his historic victory in the @PGAChampionship to talk about his big win and what it was like to play without fans. pic.twitter.com/zXYLHWdxFg— Power Lunch (@PowerLunch) August 10, 2020
We're just getting started on this Tuesday...— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 11, 2020
Joining us today: @GregSankey and @collin_morikawa
☎️: 877-DP-SHOW
✉️: DP@DanPatrick.com
Watch live➡️https://t.co/Grp2WQDrhU pic.twitter.com/GeTzisFIwm
Breakout golf star @collin_morikawa talks to Carson Daly about winning the PGA Championship at age 23 and the influence of Tiger Woods on his career. pic.twitter.com/ZSFSUHQaIX— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 11, 2020
