WYNDHAM REWARDS
How to watch: Wyndham Rewards Challenge
August 10, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Wyndham Rewards Challenge takes place on Wednesday. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
The Wyndham Rewards Challenge takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. ET from Sedgefield Country Club. Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace will team up against Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak.
The teams will use the Chapman Format in the nine-hole exhibition. Each golfer hits a tee shot, and each plays the other’s ball for second shots. The best of the second shots is selected, and the two partners complete the hole playing alternate shot.
The Wyndham Rewards Challenge will be worth $160,000 with all funds going to The First Tee of the Triad, central North Carolina’s chapter of the international organization, in the names of the participating golfers. Here's how to follow the action
HOW TO WATCH
When: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2 p.m. ET
Where: Sedgefield CC (back nine)
TV: Golf Channel
Streaming: PGA TOUR LIVE and other PGA TOUR media platforms including GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR to carry the event internationally.
