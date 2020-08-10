Featured Groups: Wyndham Championship

The PGA TOUR announced today the four Featured Groups for Thursday-Friday at the PGA TOUR’s Regular Season finale, the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Full groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of the Wyndham Championship will be released officially at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).

Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio ).

FEATURED GROUPS (FedExCup Rank)



Brooks Koepka (92), Jordan Spieth (94), Justin Rose (103)

• Koepka is making his first start at the Wyndham Championship since 2015 (T6); entered the top 125 in the FedExCup standings for the first time this season with his runner-up at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational two weeks ago

• 2015 FedExCup champion Spieth, who lost to Patrick Reed in a playoff at the 2013 Wyndham Championship, is looking to improve his FedExCup position of 94th and qualify for the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2017

• With a ninth-place finish at the PGA Championship, 2018 FedExCup champion Rose moved from outside the top 125 to No. 103 in the FedExCup standings; he will compete at the Wyndham Championship for the first time since 2009

Webb Simpson (3), Sungjae Im (5), Brendon Todd (9)

Notable: All three players enter the week inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10

• Simpson has seven top-10s in 11 starts at the Wyndham Championship, including a win in 2011 and runner-up finishes in each of the last two seasons

• Im, who held the lead in the FedExCup standings when the season was suspended, finished in a tie for sixth in his debut at the 2019 Wyndham Championship

• Todd, who held the 18-hole co-lead at last week’s PGA Championship (T17), is one of four players with multiple victories on the season (Bermuda Championship, Mayakoba Golf Classic)

J.T. Poston (58), Brandt Snedeker (96), Sergio Garcia (134)

Notable: Each player in the group has at least one Wyndham Championship title

• Poston earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2019 Wyndham Championship; the tournament holds the second-longest streak on TOUR without a back-to-back winner (Sam Snead, 1955 and 1956)

• Snedeker, winner of the 2012 FedExCup, won his second title in the event in 2018 after opening with a 59; he is one of 10 players to shoot a sub-60 score on the PGA TOUR

• This is the second time Garcia will enter the Wyndham Championship outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings; in 2018, he entered the tournament No. 131 in the FedExCup standings and finished T24 to move to No. 128, missing the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career

Patrick Reed (6), Paul Casey (54), Shane Lowry (131)

• Reed, who won his maiden PGA TOUR title at the 2013 Wyndham Championship, can finish the Regular Season as high as No. 3 in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 with a victory

• With a T2 at last week’s PGA Championship, Casey made the biggest jump in the FedExCup standings of anyone in the field (67 spots from No. 121 to No. 54)

• 2019 Open Championship winner Lowry enters the week No. 131 in the FedExCup standings; he has qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs twice in his PGA TOUR career (2016, 2019)

