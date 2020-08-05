-
Selection Criteria Revised for U.S. Ryder Cup Team
August 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- Steve Stricker will retain six captain's picks for the 43rd Ryder Cup. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
With the 43rd Ryder Cup recently rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker announced revised selection criteria for the U.S. Team that will compete Sept. 21-26, 2021 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.
All points earned by U.S. players since qualifications began in 2019 will continue to be recognized.
The U.S. selection criteria will now extend through the second 2021 FedExCup Playoff event (BMW Championship).
The points system for the American team will include the top six players on the points list securing spots on the U.S. team. Previously, the top eight players had been expected to secure spots.
The remaining six players will be selected and announced by Captain Stricker following the 2021 TOUR Championship. Previously, the captain was to select four players.
• 2019 Major Championships
◦ 1 Point per $1,000 earned
▪ The Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open & The Open
• 2019 WGC Events and THE PLAYERS Championship
◦ 1 Point per $2,000 earned
▪ WGC-Mexico Championship; WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship; THE PLAYERS Championship; WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational; WGC-HSBC Champions
• 2020 Regular PGA TOUR events
◦ 1 point per $1,000 earned
▪ Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, through the Mayakoba Golf Classic (Dec. 3-6)
▪ 2020 Opposite Field PGA TOUR events will NOT receive points
• 2020 Major Championships
◦ 2 Points per $1,000 earned for the Winner
◦ 1.5 Points per $1,000 earned for all others to make the cut
▪ PGA Championship, U.S. Open, Masters only
• 2021 Regular PGA TOUR events
◦ 1.5 Points per $1,000 earned
▪ Beginning January 10, 2021 (Sentry Tournament of Champions), through the end of the second FedEx Cup Playoff (BMW Championship); including THE PLAYERS Championship and WGC events
▪ 2020/21 Opposite Field PGA TOUR events will NOT receive points
• 2021 Major Championships
◦ 2 Points per $1,000 earned for all others to make the cut
▪ Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, Open Championship
