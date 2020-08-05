  • McIlroy in search of early-season form at PGA Championship

    Struggles have been evident since PGA TOUR’s return, lost world No. 1 ranking

  • Rory McIlroy during a practice round Tuesday at the PGA Championship. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)Rory McIlroy during a practice round Tuesday at the PGA Championship. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)