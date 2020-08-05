Scott returns to action for first time in nearly five months

SAN FRANCISCO – Adam Scott is human.

Often when this phrasing is used it refers to imperfection. It intimates a flaw in someone’s character. This is not one of those cases.

In a sporting context when an athlete is described that way it most often refers to a mistake being made. They’ve shown such precision to their craft that one can mistake them for robotic or automatic and then a moment comes that proves otherwise.

This is not one of those cases.

Sure, Scott has one of the most rhythmic swings in the world of golf. One of the prettiest ever seen on the PGA TOUR to be fair. But this isn’t about Scott’s swing. Or any mistake, frailty or concern.

This is about Adam Scott the father and Adam Scott the golf ambassador. This is about Adam Scott who, during a dire time in world history, has chosen to do what he can to help. To reach out and change the lives of others in small and big ways.

Yes Adam Scott is human … in the best possible way.

Scott returns to the PGA TOUR this week at the PGA Championship, the last of the top 30 players in the world to get back to competitive golf after the COVID-19 shutdown. He could have easily spent the nearly five months skiing the alps near his home in Switzerland. Or perhaps just eating up the sunshine in his flash residence in the Bahamas.

Instead Scott sensed an opportunity amidst the uncertainty. The 14-time PGA TOUR winner gathered his wife and two young kids and headed to his native Australia. If it was to be an extended break Scott would do so reconnecting to his roots, hopefully passing on some of his culture to 5-year-old daughter Bo Vera and 2-year-old son Byron in the process.

They weren’t the only kids to benefit from the move. Juniors at Caloundra Golf Club couldn’t believe it at first. A clinic with a Masters champion. Scott gave a lengthy presentation at the club on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast where an old friend, and junior adversary, Tom Arnott is the head pro. Every kid who had a question got to ask it, not that they needed to such was the depth of Scott’s demonstration. Anyone who wanted a photo also got one. One talented junior couldn’t make it. So Scott saw him later on and give him special attention.

So what you might say. That’s the least he could do.

Yep, but that was barely scratching the surface. Scott has become a mentor to those juniors. They began flocking to the course knowing Scott would likely be there at some stage. One of those is Tom’s son Bailey who was a freshman at Iowa State University last season. Scott, who first offered to fly Bailey home if he was stuck in the U.S., has now taken him under his wing.

Bailey was the competitor for one of Scott’s “Nine Holes with a Mate” during the break. This was another touch Scott used to bring attention to his sport. Scott went live on Instagram to play these contests and answered questions to fans from all over the world.

Still not that impressed?

Well Scott used the platform to announce he would kick start a $5 junior program in the area and urged golf clubs around Australia to latch on. Scott offered cash from his own pocket to any club on the Sunshine Coast who created specific tee time blocks for juniors at just $5 a head. He challenged the rest of the country to do the same. It’s gathering steam.

He also took on duties of an apprentice at the club, showing kids that even the first Australian to win the Masters is not too big to wash golf carts, work the pro shop and shag balls.

Not convinced? Well let’s add these acts of kindness to the mix.

Scott partnered with his sponsor Uniqlo to have 150,000 medical masks donated to the Royal Flying Doctor Service in Australia, a non-profit organization that provides emergency and primary health care services over an area just short of three million square miles. They also donated jackets for the health care workers.

In April, Scott heard about 76-year-old Ross Campbell who was suffering from severe brain and lung tumors. The illness and treatment had sadly affected Campbell’s brain, and the once avid golfer was now convinced he and Scott were best mates who often played together.