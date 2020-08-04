PGA Championship: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1-2

CLICK HERE for full tee times, groupings for Rounds 1-2

The tee times are out for the year’s first major.

There’s plenty of star power in the featured groups for Thursday’s first round at TPC Harding Park. This will be the first major held at San Francisco’s municipal gem, and while there will not be any spectators on site, it is setting up to be a memorable week for the first major in more than a year.

Storylines are aplenty. Can Justin Thomas win a second PGA after last week’s win in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational? Is Tiger Woods capable of a 16th major title and record-setting 83rd PGA TOUR victory? Can Jordan Spieth complete the career Grand Slam? Will Jon Rahm win after reaching No. 1 in the world? How will Bryson DeChambeau’s big-bombing style of play fare in a major? And can Webb Simpson win another major across Lake Merced from the site of his 2012 U.S. Open triumph?

Not only is this the season’s first major, but with only two weeks remaining in the regular season, this is an important week before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)



Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN+), 4 p.m.-10 p.m. (ESPN). Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (ESPN+), 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN), 4 p.m.-10 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (ESPN+), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN), 3 p.m.-9 p.m. (CBS)

Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m.-9 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio ).

Here’s a look at the groups to watch (Note: All times Pacific; FedExCup ranking in parentheses):

Thursday, 8:11 a.m. PT: Gary Woodland (30)-Shane Lowry (130)-Brooks Koepka (96)

This group comprises the winners of the past three majors. Koepka is going for the PGA three-peat after his runner-up at last week’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Woodland won last year’s U.S. Open just down the California coast in Pebble Beach. He was runner-up in the 2015 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Harding Park. And Lowry is the last man to win a major, with his emotional win in The Open Championship.

Thursday, 8:22 a.m. PT: Jordan Spieth (90)-Dustin Johnson (25)-Justin Rose (135)

Two former FedExCup champions, Spieth and Rose, are in this group. All three players are former World No. 1s, as well. It’s been three years since Spieth’s last win, but he could still complete the Career Grand Slam this week. All three are former U.S. Open champions, as well.

Thursday, 8:33 a.m. PT: Justin Thomas (1)-Tiger Woods (48)-Rory McIlroy (5)

A combined five FedExCups are in this group. McIlroy and Woods are the only two-time winners of the FedExCup and Thomas is in good position to join them. He took a large lead in this season’s standings with his win at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Woods is seeking his record-setting 83rd PGA TOUR victory. Woods and McIlroy have already hoisted trophies at Harding Park. Woods won the 2005 WGC-American Express Championship here, while McIlroy claimed the 2015 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Thursday, 1:47 p.m. PT: Rickie Fowler (79)-Bryson DeChambeau (4)-Adam Scott (35)

DeChambeau’s revamped game takes on a major for the first time. He has a win and seven other top-10s this season. Fowler is trying to win his first Grand Slam event. Scott is making his first start since the season resumed. He won early this year at the Genesis Invitational down in Southern California.

Thursday, 1:58 p.m. PT: Jon Rahm (10)-Phil Mickelson (62)-Sergio Garcia (132)

Jon Rahm is the youngest player in this group, but he’s also the only one to hold the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. He lost that mantle after Thomas’ win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, but he still is one of the favorites. Rahm won recently at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. He’ll be in a comfortable group. Garcia is his Spanish countryman, while Mickelson is a fellow Arizona State alum. Mickelson is coming off a runner-up finish at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, his best showing of the year. Garcia is third in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, which will be handy at Harding Park.