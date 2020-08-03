Roundtable: Best players without a major; will Tiger win another?

MORFIT: If Jon Rahm wins the first one, I could see him winning the U.S. Open at Winged Foot; we just saw how well he does in hard conditions. Otherwise, I don’t see that happening. The depth on TOUR now is such that it’s almost impossible to run away for any length of time. Look what happened at Muirfield Village: Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, the main combatants in week one, didn’t really contend in week two. I just think golf is like that now. Too many good players.

EVERILL: Bias alert: I absolutely think we will see someone double up in the next seven. My main targets in this are Rory McIlroy getting back amongst the majors; Jon Rahm kick-starting down the road to winning a handful of them over his career; and a resurgence of Jason Day … providing his back can hold up.

ROSS: I don’t think so. We’ve had such great fields and such great competition on TOUR since returning from the COVID-19 break, I just don’t see any one player going on a run.

BOLTON: If recent history is a guide -- and it probably shouldn’t be but it’s all that we have -- Brooks Koepka will hog the hardware. That kind of domination doesn’t last, but we’re in the wedge of time between a number of first-timers in the majors and far less of the plausible who haven’t won one. That promotes repeat major champions. So, while Rory McIlroy hasn’t been performing to his capabilities after the hiatus, put me down for him winning at least two of the next seven majors, one of which will be a Masters to complete the career grand slam.

MARTIN: Justin Thomas could do it. His all-around game is so good that he’s able to get on good runs.

McCABE: I know Brooks Koepka has won three of the last seven majors. So, it’s hardly a foreign concept to think that someone can win two of the next seven. But I also know that if you take Koepka out of the mix, 14 different players have won the other14 majors dating back to the Open Championship of 2015. That’s what dominates my reasoning to answer this question with an emphatic no.

McALLISTER: Yes, but it will be in two different years. A major winner this fall will win again in 2021. Which players? My five names, in no particular order – JT, Rahm, Rory, Koepka and DeChambeau.