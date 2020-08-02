-
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
August 02, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- TPC Southwind is the venue once again this week. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
The final round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational begins Sunday at TPC Southwind. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Jon Rahm, Matt Wallace
Sunday: 9:25 a.m. ET
Viktor Hovland, Victor Perez
Sunday: 9:55 a.m. ET
Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
Sunday: 10:45 a.m. ET
CALL OF THE DAY
