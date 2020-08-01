-
PGA TOUR statement on Branden Grace
August 01, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Branden Grace has withdrawn from the Barracuda Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR player Branden Grace has withdrawn from the Barracuda Championship prior to the third round after testing positive for COVID-19.
“I felt great all week,” said Grace. “Last night, I was tired and thought it had to do with the altitude. This morning, I notified the PGA TOUR about my symptoms before going to the golf course. I wanted to get tested out of respect for my peers and everyone involved with the tournament. While it is unfortunate given my position on the leaderboard, the most important thing is our health.”
The PGA TOUR has implemented its response plan in consultation with medical experts, including working with those who may have had close contact with Grace. Grace’s caddie tested negative for COVID-19, but in accordance with CDC guidelines and TOUR health and safety protocols, he will quarantine for a period of 14 days. After conducting necessary contact tracing, the TOUR’s medical advisors are not recommending any additional testing at this time.
Grace will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period of 10 days per CDC guidelines and TOUR health and safety protocols.
