-
-
Barracuda Championship, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
July 31, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
- Round 2 of the Barracuda Championship takes place today. (Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)
The Barracuda Championship takes place today at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood). Here's how to follow the action.
Round 2 leaderboard
Round 2 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Golf Channel).
MUST READS
Two tied for lead at the Barracuda Championship
How it works: Stableford format
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.