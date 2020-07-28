-
-
How to watch: FedEx Cares Charity Challenge
-
July 28, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 28, 2020
- The FedEx Cares Charity Challenge takes place on Wednesday, July 29 from TPC Southwind. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker and Billy Horschel will team up against Henrik Stenson and Viktor Hovland on Wednesday, July 29 in the FedEx Cares Charity Challenge at TPC Southwind. A $100,000 charitable donation to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be on the line.
HOW TO WATCH
The friendly exhibition will air on PGA TOUR LIVE and PGA TOUR social channels and simulcast on the GOLF CHANNEL. It will also be aired internationally by GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Wednesday’s competition takes place between 2-4 p.m. CT (local time) on the back nine at TPC Southwind.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.