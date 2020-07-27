Featured Groups: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The PGA TOUR announced today the four Featured Groups for Thursday-Friday at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, to be contested at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Full groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will be released officially at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 28.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS).

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday 12 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio ).

FEATURED GROUPS (FedExCup Rank)

Bryson DeChambeau (4), Jon Rahm (8), Rickie Fowler (89)

• DeChambeau enters the week No. 4 in the FedExCup standings, with one win (Rocket Mortgage Classic) and seven additional top-10s in 12 starts on the season

• Rahm is making his first start since moving to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, following his win at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

• Fowler is making his 30th start in a World Golf Championships event where he owns 12 top-10s



Webb Simpson (2), Rory McIlroy (5), Jordan Spieth (91)

Note: McIlroy (2016, 2019) and Spieth (2015) are past FedExCup champions while Simpson is No. 2 in the current FedExCup standings

• Simpson is one of three players (others: Justin Thomas, Brendon Todd) with multiple wins on the season (Waste Management Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage)

• At No. 5, McIlroy is one of three players in the current top 10 of the FedExCup standings that finished inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 at the end of the Regular Season in 2018-19 (others: Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson)

• Spieth’s most recent top-10 in a World Golf Championships event came at the 2016 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (T3)



Patrick Reed (6), Viktor Hovland (23), Brooks Koepka (155)

• Reed, who won the WGC-Mexico Championship earlier in the season, is looking to become the first player since Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama in 2016-17 to win multiple World Golf Championships titles in a season

• The highest-ranked rookie in the FedExCup standings (No. 23), Hovland is making his first career start in a World Golf Championships event

• Koepka will be defending a title in consecutive weeks, having won the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and 2019 PGA Championship; he enters the week No. 155 in the FedExCup standings with just three weeks remaining in the PGA TOUR Regular Season



Justin Thomas (1), Collin Morikawa (7), Hideki Matsuyama (18)

• Thomas holds the lead in the FedExCup for the 38th week in his career, one shy of Dustin Johnson for third-most since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007

• Morikawa has a win (Workday Charity Open) and a runner-up (Charles Schwab Challenge) since the season resumed, moving from No. 41 to No. 7 in the FedExCup standings over the last seven weeks

• Two of Matsuyama’s five career PGA TOUR wins have come in World Golf Championships events (2016 WGC-HSBC Champions, 2017 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational)

