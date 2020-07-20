Featured Groups: 3M Open

The PGA TOUR announced today the four featured groupings for Thursday-Friday at the 3M Open, to be contested at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

The 3M Open marks the seventh tournament since the PGA TOUR season resumed in June amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is one of just two of the 14 events on the revamped schedule that kept its original date (July 20-26). Five events and four weeks remain until the start of the FedExCup Playoffs and the culmination of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, a bonus pool rewarding the Top 10 in the FedExCup Regular Season.

Full groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of the 3M Open will be released officially at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 21.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday 7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio ).



Featured Groups (FedExCup Rank)



Dustin Johnson (25), Tony Finau (32), Tommy Fleetwood (81)

• World No. 4 Johnson, who captured his 21st TOUR victory at the Travelers Championship in June, looks to extend his streak qualifying for the TOUR Championship to 12 seasons

• Finau held the solo 18-hole lead and shared the 36-hole lead at last week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide before finishing eighth, his fourth top-10 of the season

• England’s Tommy Fleetwood will make his first start on TOUR since March as he competes in the 3M Open for the first time

Matthew Wolff (45), Max Homa (66), Branden Grace (155)

• Wolff will defend a title on the PGA TOUR for the first time following his maiden TOUR win at the 2019 3M Open where he drained a 26-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole for the win

• Homa had three top-10s in his five starts prior to the TOUR’s suspension in March

• Three-time Presidents Cup International Team member Grace will make his first start in the 3M Open



Brooks Koepka (154), Keith Mitchell (86), Charles Howell III (67)

• World No. 6 Koepka, who has finished among the top 10 in the FedExCup standings the last three seasons, is 154th in the FedExCup standings; Koepka will compete for the third consecutive week ahead of title defenses at the next two TOUR events: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and PGA Championship

• Mitchell finished T22 at last week’s the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, his best finish in five starts since the season resumed

• Howell is one of nine players who has qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs every season since its inception in 2007



Bubba Watson (58), Pat Perez (75), Paul Casey (107)

• 12-time PGA TOUR winner and two-time Masters champion Watson will make his first start at TPC Twin Cities

• Perez is one of eight players with a current streak of nine or more rounds of par or better

• Casey’s first missed cut of the season came at last week’s the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

