Nicklaus talks positive COVID-19 result from March

DUBLIN, Ohio – Jack Nicklaus has revealed he and wife Barbara both contracted COVID-19 in March but have since recovered.

Speaking on CBS during a final-round weather delay of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide that he hosts at Muirfield Village, Nicklaus said the couple bunkered down at home for more than a month and managed to get through the virus without too much complication.

Both Jack and Barbara turned 80 earlier this year, putting them in the at-risk category for the virus that has caused devastation across the globe and claimed over 142,000 American lives.

“Back in mid-March Barbara and I both contracted the coronavirus. Barbara was asymptomatic, (while) I had a sore throat and a cough,” Nicklaus told Jim Nantz. “It didn't last very long and we were very, very fortunate. We were very lucky and our hearts go out to the people that did lose their lives and families.

“We were home from the 13th of March until we were done with it by about the 20th of April. We just stayed at home for the next month and made sure that we were well. We got the antibodies and theoretically we can’t give it, and can't get it, and that's a nice position to be in.”

Those close to Nicklaus have known the news for some time but this is the first public declaration. Nicklaus has been tested multiple times and as late as a week ago was informed he carries the antibodies to the virus.

“The fact that they got through it and they're safe and here and healthy, it's all good news for all of us who are a part of golf and who looked up to Jack and been around Barbara all these years,” Tiger Woods said.

“The fact that they're healthy is nothing but positives.”

The couple has responded by running a campaign to help raise funds to provide protective equipment for frontline health care workers dealing with COVID-19 cases.

The campaign encourages people to donate $100, and in turn, the Foundation will match the donation and $200 will be sent to the Nicklaus Children's Hospital COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needs for patients and front-line healthcare workers.



It has raised $250,000 entering Sunday.

“We have a little Golden Bear with a mask on a hat and we’ve sold a lot of them and it’s been wonderful because we’ve raised a lot of money for protective equipment,” Nicklaus added.

“We were just a couple of the lucky ones so we feel very strong about trying to work with the people that are working with those that who have COVID-19.”