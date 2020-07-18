-
-
Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
July 18, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2020
- Muirfield Village is once again the site of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide takes place today at Muirfield Village. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups, Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6:30 p.m ET. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. ET (No. 1)
Collin Morikawa, Bubba Watson
Saturday: 8:50 a.m. ET (No. 1)
MUST READS
Finau finds fiery speed at Muirfield Village
Tiger stumbles, makes cut on number
Rankings Tiger's wins in his epic 2000 season
Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award celebrates Patient Champions
Tiger enters 'very different world' at Muirfield Village
Inside Tiger's dominance at Muirfield Village
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.