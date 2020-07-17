-
Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
July 17, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Muirfield Village is once again the site of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide takes place today at Muirfield Village. The star-studded field features players such as Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups, Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6:30 p.m ET. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Rory McIlroy (5), Tiger Woods (41), Brooks Koepka (156)
Friday: 8:17 a.m. ET (No. 10)
Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia
Friday: 7:55 a.m. ET (No. 10)
Bryson DeChambeau (4), Collin Morikawa (6), Patrick Cantlay (28)
Friday: 1:06 p.m. ET (No. 1)
Justin Thomas (1), Xander Schauffele (12), Dustin Johnson (23)
Friday: 1:17 p.m. ET (No. 1)
